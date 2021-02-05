Captain America Avengers: Endgame Hot Toys Revealed

Hot Toys has now revealed the final product photos for the character of Captain America. The new figure is based on the character's appearance in the very popular Avengers: Endgame movie.

This particular Captain America is special because he comes equipped with Thor's Mjolnir. The toy is also based on the likeness of actor Chris Evans.

Hot Toys announced the new figure via Facebook. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Born with the will to carry on, Steve Rogers has proved his great leadership and importance throughout all these years in Marvel Cinematic Universe productions. Today, the team at Hot Toys is excited to share the final product of 1/6th scale Captain America collectible figure with remarkable details. Skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Chris Evans as Captain America/Steve Rogers from Avengers: Endgame, the highly-detailed figure features a newly developed head sculpt with amazing likeness, a helmeted head sculpt with three interchangeable lower faces capturing Chris Evan’s facial expressions, a specialized body portraying Captain America’s muscularly toned body, finely tailored outfit, an array of accessories including Mjolnir, Cap’s star-spangled shield, a damaged shield with pieces of remains, compass, helmet, and a figure stand. Join our beloved Captain to revisit the epic battle from Avengers: Endgame!

It remains to be seen if we'll ever see Captain America return to his young youthful self in future MCU projects. After all, the character grew up to be an old man at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

