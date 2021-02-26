Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade And Two Mobiles Games Announced

Square Enix announced three new games at PlayStation's rather short State of Play digital presentation this week. One game is a re-release for the PS5, while the others are two Final Fantasy 7 themed mobile games.

The first big announcement is the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake called FF7 Remake Intergrade. This game is releasing on June 10th, 2021 on PS5 and it includes a bonus chapter featuring fan favorite Yuffie as a playable character.

You can read the features of the new game from the press release info posted below.

Immerse yourself in the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Players can switch between two game modes:

"Graphics Mode" prioritises 4K high-resolution graphics

"Performance Mode" prioritises smooth action at 60 frames per second

Capture and share your memorable moments from the game with a fully customisable “Photo Mode”

Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration, and enjoy dynamic bike racing with its adaptive triggers.

New difficulty settings for ‘Classic Mode’ provide new ways to play

Jump into the action faster with optimized loading times

If you own Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4, you can upgrade to Intergrade on PS5 for free. The aforementioned Yuffie episode will be available as a separate paid DLC.

The first mobile game announced is called Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. This is a free to play game coming out in 2021 and it's a Battle Royale mode.

The second game is also free to play on mobile devices coming out in 2022. This game is called Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis and it's a more traditional style of RPG that spans the whole Final Fantasy 7 timeline.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Several Movies Get Release Date Changes (more); The Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be A 4 Hour Movie (more); Movie Review: Wonder Woman 1984 (more); Several New Star Wars Movies And TV Shows Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: Oscar Isaac Set To Be Solid Snake In Metal Gear Solid Movie (more); Hot Toys Reveals Venom Figure From The Movie (more); Zack Snyder's Justice League Movie Hasn't Been Canceled (more).

A few more: The Mandalorian Movie Could Happen In The Future (more); Monster Hunter Movie Trailer Debuts (more).