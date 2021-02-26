Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade And Two Mobiles Games Announced
Square Enix announced three new games at PlayStation's rather short State of Play digital presentation this week. One game is a re-release for the PS5, while the others are two Final Fantasy 7 themed mobile games.
The first big announcement is the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake called FF7 Remake Intergrade. This game is releasing on June 10th, 2021 on PS5 and it includes a bonus chapter featuring fan favorite Yuffie as a playable character.
You can read the features of the new game from the press release info posted below.
- Immerse yourself in the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Players can switch between two game modes:
- "Graphics Mode" prioritises 4K high-resolution graphics
- "Performance Mode" prioritises smooth action at 60 frames per second
- Capture and share your memorable moments from the game with a fully customisable “Photo Mode”
- Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration, and enjoy dynamic bike racing with its adaptive triggers.
- New difficulty settings for ‘Classic Mode’ provide new ways to play
- Jump into the action faster with optimized loading times
If you own Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4, you can upgrade to Intergrade on PS5 for free. The aforementioned Yuffie episode will be available as a separate paid DLC.
The first mobile game announced is called Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. This is a free to play game coming out in 2021 and it's a Battle Royale mode.
The second game is also free to play on mobile devices coming out in 2022. This game is called Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis and it's a more traditional style of RPG that spans the whole Final Fantasy 7 timeline.
