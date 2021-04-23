Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame Figure

Hot Toys has released dozens of Iron Man figures over the years based on the MCU set of movies. Well another toy is being released, but only this time we get Tony Stark.

The new toy that Hot Toys presents to us this week is the Avengers: Endgame Tony Stark. This version of Tony Stark wears the special team suit the Avengers use to go back in time.

Hot Toys announced it as the "Tony Stark (Team Suit)" and it was revealed on Facebook. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Tony Stark and the remaining heroes are time travelling to revisit their past in order to acquire the Infinity Stones for a chance to fight for lives. Inspired by the epic journey in Avengers: Endgame, Hot Toys is very excited today to unveil the final product of 1/6th scale Tony Stark (Team Suit) collectible figure that captures Tony in the advanced tech suit. Crafted based on the portrayal of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, the figure features a newly developed helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function that bears a high resemblance of a closed helmet showing part of Tony’s face, a newly painted interchangeable head sculpt, a finely tailored Team Suit outfit with Avengers’ logo, a damaged Iron Man Mark L helmet and a figure stand. Recall the scenes with the Team Suit Version Tony Stark figure. Whatever it takes.

Tony Stark is the only toy that has this suit so far. Hopefully more figures are released so you can collect the whole set of heroes wearing the special suit.

