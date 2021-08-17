Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Blu-ray Release Date Announced

Paramount Pictures has now announced the official Blu-ray and Digital release date for Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins. As usual, the digital release of the movie comes out way earlier.

If you want to download the movie to own, you can get Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins as early as August 17th, 2021. This is less than one month since the movie come out in cinemas on July 23rd, 2021.

You will have to wait a bit longer for the film to come out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. The physical release date for the movie is October 19th, 2021.

If you are a huge fan, you can get a collection that also includes both GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra and GI Joe: Retaliation. It too will be available in a physical set with all three movies.

You can read the special features for Snake Eyes posted down below via the press release.

Morning Light: A Weapon with Stories to Tell - Discover the secrets of Snake Eyes' legendary sword, Morning Light, in this all-new short film

A Weapon with Stories to Tell - Discover the secrets of Snake Eyes' legendary sword, Morning Light, in this all-new short film Deleted Scenes – What you didn’t see in theaters

– What you didn’t see in theaters Enter SNAKE EYES - Find out what it took to bring the iconic hero’s origin story to life

- Find out what it took to bring the iconic hero’s origin story to life A Deadly Ensemble - Meet fan-favorite heroes, villains, and new characters in the G.I. JOE franchise

- Meet fan-favorite heroes, villains, and new characters in the G.I. JOE franchise Arashikage - Dive into the elite ninja warrior world of the Arashikage clan

