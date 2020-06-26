Superman: Man of Tomorrow Release Dates Announced

Warner Bros has now revealed the release dates for its upcoming new DC animated film. The film is called Superman: Man of Tomorrow and it will be available both digitally and physically.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow will be released on Digital HD on August 23rd, 2020. After that, the Blu-ray and 4K versions of the movie will be available to purchase from September 8th, 2020.

You can check out the synopsis and special features for the movie posted all down below.

"It’s the dawn of a new age of heroes, and Metropolis has just met its first. But as Daily Planet intern Clark Kent – working alongside reporter Lois Lane – secretly wields his alien powers of flight, super-strength and x-ray vision in the battle for good, there's even greater trouble on the horizon. Follow the budding hero as he engages in bloody battles with intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo and fights for his life to halt the attack of power-hungry alien Parasite. The world will learn about Superman … but first, Superman must save the world!"

Lobo: Natural Force of Chaos (New Featurette) – He’s the rude, crude, galactic bounty hunter who has been more than a thorn in the side of DC’s greatest heroes. This is a full throttle look at Lobo.

(New Featurette) – This is the personal journey of J’onn J’onzz. A stranger in a strange land who emerges from the shadows as a force for peace and justice. Look Back: Justice League vs. The Fatal Five (Featurette) – The Earth’s future hangs in the balance when the Justice League faces a powerful new threat – the Fatal Five. Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman seek answers as the time-traveling trio of Mano, Persuader and Tharok terrorize Metropolis in search of budding Green Lantern, Jessica Cruz – whom they need to be able to free remaining Fatal Five members Emerald Empress and Validus in order to carry out their sinister plan. But the Justice League discover an ally from another time in the peculiar Star Boy – brimming with volatile power, could he be the key to thwarting the Fatal Five? An epic battle against ultimate evil awaits!

Superman: The Animated Series, “The Main Man, Part II" Movie trailers:

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Superman: Red Son

A Sneak Peek at the next DC Universe Movie – An advanced look at the next animated film in the popular DC Universe Movies collection.

