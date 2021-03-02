Superman & Lois Renewed For Season 2 On The CW

After a huge success for its first episode, The CW has already renewed its latest show called Superman & Lois to another season.

Being renewed after one episode is usually unheard of, but The CW sees a bright future in Superman & Lois. It's also maybe because Supergirl won't be airing next year as its final sixth season is in 2021.

Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, of The CW Network commented on the success posted down below.

The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment. We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season."

While the TV Superman future looks bright, things cannot be anymore different for Henry Cavill's Superman. Sadly it looks like Warner Bros has no interest in making a Man of Steel 2.

Instead, Superman is about to get a reboot using a black actor/character. Casting is still to be determined, but Michael B Jordan is rumored to be the front-runner in that race to play Superman.

