Sonic the Hedgehog Gets Home Video Release Dates

Paramount Pictures has now announced when you can own Sonic the Hedgehog on digital HD and Blu-ray. The movie is coming out early on digital formats thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak.

If you want to own the digital version of Sonic the Hedgehog, you will be happy to know that the movie is coming out as early as March 31st, 2020.

This is earlier than usual as Paramount Pictures wants to entertain people while they have to stay home.

The physical release date is coming out later on May 19th on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD. You can read the official details of the special features posted down below.

Commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

Around the World in 80 Seconds — See Sonic’s next adventure!

Deleted Scenes — Director Jeff Fowler introduces deleted scenes

Bloopers — Laugh along with Jim Carrey and the cast

“Speed Me Up” Music Video

For the Love of Sonic — Jim Carrey and the cast discuss what Sonic the Hedgehog means to them

Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey — See Jim Carrey bring supervillain Dr. Robotnik to life

The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic — Explore the origins of the legendary Blue Blur

Sonic On Set — Visit the set with the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

Sonic the Hedghog was rated well by audiences and it is arguably the best video game movie of all time. A sequel to the film is already underway!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Many Hollywood Movies Delayed Thanks To Covid-19 (more); No Time To Die Is The Longest James Bond Movie Ever (more); Movie Review: Sonic the Hedgehog (more); Movie Review: Birds of Prey (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more); Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review (more).

A few more: Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more); Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more).