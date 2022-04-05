Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out in the United States later this week, and the Rotten Tomatoes rating for the film has already been revealed. The movie has a similar critic rating to the 2020 first movie.

If you visit the Rotten Tomatoes website, the current rating for the film is 65%. This is around the same 63% rating that the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie got over two years ago.

55 critics have reviewed the movie already. 36 reviews are positive and 19 reviews are negative. The average score for the film 5.90/10 rating which means we are looking at many 3 star reviews.

You can read the Critics Consensus posted down below.

"It isn't as much fun as the little blue guy's greatest games, but if you enjoyed the first film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 serves as a generally acceptable sequel."

We will have to wait until April 8th to see the Audience Score. The audience score for the first film was an impressive 93%. If you have not seen the film, you can read the official synopsis below.

"The world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out in North America on April 8th, 2022.

