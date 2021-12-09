Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Trailer Released

After the success of the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Paramount Pictures has fast-tracked a release for a sequel. As revealed at The Game Awards 2021, a new trailer has been released for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Aside from Sonic himself, the sequel features both Tails the Fox and Knuckles. It looks like the latter is a villain at the start of the movie as we works for Jim Carrey's Dr Robotnik.

Speaking of Robotnik, he will now have a bald head like he does in the video games. Knuckles on the other hand is being voiced by Idris Elba.

You can read a synopsis for the movie posted down below.

"The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in North America on April 8th, 2021.

