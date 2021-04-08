Rumor: Sony Interested In Making Spider-Man 4?

This may seem like a fantasy, although it will be interesting if this turns out to be true. There's a new rumored report that Sony might be interested in making a Spider-Man 4.

No, I do not mean a fourth movie featuring the current MCU Tom Holland Spider-Man. This report suggests Tobey Maguire will be back alongside Sam Raimi to direct an actual Spider-Man 4 movie.

This report was made exclusively by Giant Freakin Robot. This is according to one of the site's most trusted insider sources.

It's being assumed the project will get started after Raimi is finished directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It's also said it could be a spinoff movie acknowledging the multiverse that will be set up in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That being said, it's hard to be sure if this report is true or not. As of right now, Marvel and Sony are both concentrating on releasing Spider-Man: No Way Home which will be out sometime later this year.

Sony initially scrapped plans for Spider-Man 4 after the Spider-Man 3 movie from 2007 was poorly received by audiences. Sony decided to reboot the franchise in 2012 instead casting Andrew Garfield as the new Amazing Spider-Man.

It's unlikely we'll know any details of future Spider-Man movies yet. We will just have to wait and see what Sony does when more movies are out in the near future.

