Olivia Wilde Expected To Direct A Big Spider-Woman Movie

At this stage we now have seven solo movies that feature the character of Spider-Man as Peter Parker. This number is increased if you also count Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The only other Spider-Man movie we've received so far is the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which stars Miles Morales as the main character.

Well now it looks like we are going to get yet another "Spider" character movie in the near future.

This is because it has been reported by Deadline that Olivia Wilde is tapped to direct a movie based on the Spider-Woman character. This is a Sony Pictures movie and it's currently on its high priority list.

Sony still owns the rights to a lot of Marvel characters, although these movies are to take place outside of the MCU. Morbius and Venom are just some of the other movies that are already under Sony's Marvel banner.

This won't be Wilde's first movie to direct. The actress previously directed the likes of 'Booksmart' and the soon to be released 'Don't Worry Darling'.

Wilde is also expected to write the script for the movie alongside her writing partner Katie Silberman. Wilde nearly passed on the movie, but decided to go on board to kickstart a female superhero franchise.

In the comics, Spider-Woman has been played by the likes of Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson and Jessica Drew. However, it's expected Wilde might be using a new character for the role this time around.

Other female comic book movies in the works by Sony include the likes of Madame Webb, and the Silver Sable and Black Cat movie film too.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Knight Rider Movie Is Currently In The Works (more); A Netflix Beyond Good & Evil Movie Is In The Works (more); Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Now Has An Official Release Date (more); Avengers: Endgame Director Would Like To Tackle A Star Wars Movie (more).

And here are some more related articles: Michael Keaton Could Be Back As Bruce Wayn/Batman In The Flash Movie (more); Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Will Be Happening (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is The Least Successful Sequel Trilogy Movie (more).

A few more: Warner Bros Delays The Batman And Other Superhero Movies (more); Marvel Reveals New Release Dates For All Its Movies (more).