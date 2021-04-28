Chaos Walking Digital HD And Blu-ray Release Date Revealed

The home release date for Chaos Walking has now been revealed. The movie comes out weeks after the film finally came out in cinemas earlier this year.

The digital release of Chaos Walking will be out first on May 14th, 2021. After that, the Blu-ray, 4K UHD and DVD release of the movie will be out on May 25th, 2021.

You can check out the synopsis of the movie below.

"In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers a mysterious woman who crash-landed on his planet. It's a dystopian world where all the females have disappeared, and all the men are afflicted by a force that puts their thoughts on display. Vowing to protect her, the duo must navigate dangerous terrain as Todd discovers his inner power and unlocks the planet's dark secrets."

The special features for the film are shown below.

4K UHD / BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Director Doug Liman, Producer Alison Winter and Editor Doc Crotzer

“A Director’s Noise” Featurette

“Inner Thoughts with Patrick Ness” Featurette

“The Source of Silence” Featurette

“Citizens of Prentisstown” Featurette

“Establishing Shot with Ben Seresin” Featurette (4K Exclusive)

“The Music of Chaos Walking” Featurettes

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Movie Review: Mortal Kombat (2021) (more); Borderlands Movie Gets A Plot Synopsis And New Actor (more); Movie Review: Godzilla vs. Kong (more); Ghost of Tsushima Movie Is In Development (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Justice League (more); Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever (more); Warner Bros. To Reboot A New Superman Movie (more).

A few more: Several Movies Get Release Date Changes (more); The Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be A 4 Hour Movie (more).