Godzilla vs. Kong Digital HD And Blu-ray Releases Announced

Warner Bros has now announced the release date for the Digital HD and Blu-ray disc versions of Godzilla vs Kong. Much like every other movie release, this home version of the movie comes with many special features.

Godzilla vs Kong will be released first on Digital HD on May 21st, 2021. After that, the movie will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and Ultra 4K on June 15th, 2021.

The film is the highest grossing movie of the pandemic era as it has earned over $418.2 million at the worldwide Box Office. This is impressive since the film was also released simultaneously on HBO Max in the United States.

You can read the special features for the movie posted down below.

Special Features

Kong Discovers Hollow Earth

Kong Leaves Home

Behold Kong’s Temple

The Evolution of Kong, Eighth Wonder of the World

Godzilla Attacks

The Phenomenon of GŌJIRA, King of the Monsters

Round One: Battle at Sea

Round Two: One Will Fall

Titan Tag Team: The God and the King

The Rise of MechaGodzilla

Commentary by Director, Adam Wingard (only on 4K and Blu-ray)

If you haven't seen the movie yet, you can check out the synopsis too.

"Legends collide in "Godzilla vs. Kong" as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

