Army Of The Dead Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

The review embargo has lifted for Zack Snyder's new movie called Army Of The Dead. The movie will be released later this week exclusively on Netflix.

Army Of The Dead stars Dave Bautista as he needs to fend off an army invasion in Las Vegas. According to the Rotten Tomatoes rating, it looks like the critics love the movie so far.

The official rating for the movie so far is a respectable 77%. 30 reviews have given the movie a fresh rating, while only nine of them have been rotten.

The average score for the film is 6/10 meaning we are looking at a lot of 3 star reviews. We will have to wait later this week to know what the Audience Score is.

You can read the Critics Consensus posted down below.

"An ambitious, over-the-top zombie heist mashup, Army of the Dead brings Zack Snyder back to his genre roots with a suitably gory splash".

If you are unfamiliar with the movie, you can check out a synopsis down below.

"From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder's Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who's now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it's with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. They include Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward's old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino's head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer). Scott finds an unexpected emotional hurdle when Kate joins the expedition to search for Geeta (Huma S. Qureshi), a mother who's gone missing inside the city. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing's for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all."

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Dragon Ball Super Movie Officially Announced (more); New Dragon Ball Super Movie Reportedly Coming In 2022 (more); Movie Review: Mortal Kombat (2021) (more); Borderlands Movie Gets A Plot Synopsis And New Actor (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review: Godzilla vs. Kong (more); Ghost of Tsushima Movie Is In Development (more); Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Justice League (more).

A few more: Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever (more); Warner Bros. To Reboot A New Superman Movie (more).