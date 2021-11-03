2K Sports and Visual Concepts have now released a new update for NBA 2K22 on several platforms. As of now, it looks like this new patch is only available for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

It does not appear as if a new update for NBA 2K22 is hitting PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles today.

If you are downloading the update, the patch size is around 28 GB on PS4 and over 30 GB on the Xbox One.

As of right now, it does not appear as if official patch notes have been announced for this update yet. We will try and update this post as soon as we can if more info comes our way.

The only patch notes released come from the PS4's update history and OrbisPatches.com. You can read the tiny patch notes info posted down below.

NBA 2K22 Update 1.07 Patch Notes (PS4 and Xbox One)"

"Improved the stability of the title in addition to a number of general improvements to the user experience."

NBA 2K22 is out now for the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Update: Full patch notes have been published now.

Tightened collision detection to prevent “ghost” charging/blocking fouls during gameplay.

Rebirth (and the associated quest) should once again be attainable for those users still looking to properly acquire it.

The Gym Rat badge should once again be attainable for those users still looking to acquire it.

Addressed an issue with custom jerseys that resulted in invisible players in MyTEAM games.

2020-21 NBA Championship banners have been raised in the Bucks’ Fiserv Forum.

Many more fixes included to improve the overall experience of NBA 2K22 across all game modes.

Source: 2K Sports

