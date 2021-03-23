The Winter Soldier Gets The Hot Toys Treatment

Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure based on a character from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The new figure in question is none other than The Winter Soldier himself.

Bucky Barnes is 1/2 of the main leads in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier which is currently the most popular Disney+ show right now. The new Hot Toys does a great job capturing the likeness of actor Sebastian Stan.

Hot Toys revealed the new figure over on its official Facebook page today. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

They’re ready for new challenges, are you? Following the epic events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Falcon and Winter Soldier team up to try and live up to the legacy left behind by Captain America in a global adventure that tests their abilities – and their patience. Inspired by Marvel Studios’ original series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hot Toys presents an exciting 1/6th scale collectible figure of Winter Soldier showcasing his brand new look out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sophisticatedly crafted based on the portrayal of Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier in the latest action series, the figure features a newly developed head with remarkable likeness, a finely tailored tactic outfit, his iconic prosthetic arm displaying mechanic details and incredible painting techniques, highly-detailed weapons including machine gun and dagger, and a figure stand. Recruit the new Winter Soldier for your Avengers’ team today!

Five more episodes are left in the first season of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. They will all be streaming on the Disney+ network.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Knightmare Batman and Black Suit Superman Hot Toys Set Revealed (more); Wanda And Vision From WandaVision Hot Toys Revealed (more); Hot Toys Fully Reveals Bo-Katan Kryze Figure (more); Hellboy (2019) Hot Toys Figurine Revealed (more).

And here are some more related articles: New Boba Fett Figure Fully Revealed By Hot Toys (more); Hot Toys Teases Reveal Of Bo-Katan Kryze Figure (more); Hot Toys Announces New Boba Fett Figure From The Mandalorian (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Announces Life-Size Grogu Figure From The Mandalorian (more); Captain America Avengers: Endgame Hot Toys Revealed (more).