Hellboy (2019) Hot Toys Figurine Revealed

Hot Toys has now revealed the final product of a new figure based on the character named Hellboy. This version of the character is based on the 2019 version of the film starring David Harbour.

While the Ron Pearlman Hellboy is more popular, this new Hellboy figure still looks great on its own right. There are two styles of horns that you can display and more.

Hot Toys announced the figure over on Facebook. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Hellboy has arrived, and he’s on fire! Based on the graphic novels, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. Long awaited by fans, Hot Toys is excited today to release the final product photos of Hellboy as 1/6th scale collectible figure from the movie of the same title! Crafted based on the appearance of the devilish Hellboy, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with two styles of interchangeable horns with intricate details, a specially painted body showcasing detailed skin texture with enhanced articulations, finely tailored outfit, weapons and accessories including the Excalibur sword, pistols, sword of fire and lighting effect accessory, a movie-themed figure stand and burning flame diorama accessories and character backdrop. Be sure to check out the blogger images on Hellboy and his Right Hand of Doom!

The toy should be available to pre-order and participating physical and online retailers very soon!

