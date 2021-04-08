Hot Toys Reveals New Comic Book Style Iron Man Figure

Hot Toys has released a ton of Iron Man figures based on the MCU movies starring Robert Downey JR. Well now the company is releasing an Iron Man toy based on his early comic book appearances.

This new Hot Toys is called the 'Origins Collection Iron Man' figure. It comes with both a Standard and Deluxe edition. The latter of course has more accessories for you to play with.

Hot Toys announced the new figure via a press release issued to us. You can read the details of the toy below.

The 1/6th scale Iron Man (Origins Collection) Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man as seen in Marvel Comics

A newly crafted helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

One additional interchangeable mask

A new 1/6 scale armor, containing diecast metal, with over 30 points of articulation and enhanced joint design on legs to allow flexible movement

Lustrous metallic red & gold paint

LED light-up features on the eyes, chest, arc reactor, and palms (white light, battery operated.

Crystal clear armor elements for the helmet, upper chest to waist, arms, calves, and fee

Classic metallic red interchangeable armor pieces including helmet, chest, forearms, and calves

One pair of countermeasure dispensers

Multiple interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

Articulated air flaps at the back of the armor

A specially designed figure display stand, with character name plate

The Deluxe 1/6th scale Iron Man (Origins Collection) Figure features all of the above, as well as:

One Iron Man suitcase (with articulated function)

One holographic screen accessory

A specially designed workshop themed diorama figure stand with LED light-up function, articulated gantry arms, and extra armor assembly parts

The new Iron Man figure is now available to pre-order via Sideshow Collectibles.

