Hot Toys Fully Reveals Bo-Katan Kryze Figure

Hot Toys has now fully revealed what the Bo-Katan Kryze figure will look like. This is based on the character's live action appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Bo-Katan''s Hot Toys figurine looks really realistic because it has the likeness of actress Katee Sackhoff. It also features many of the character's cool accessories.

Hot Toys revealed the toy on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement below.

“I am Bo-Katan of Clan Kryze. I was born on Mandalore and fought in the Purge. I am the last of my line.” A gifted warrior, Bo-Katan Kryze is a legendary Mandalorian. She refused to align with the Empire's occupation of Mandalore, and now seeking the Darksaber. Hot Toys is thrilled to expand its highly popular The Mandalorian collectible series and presenting the new 1/6th scale Bo-Katan Kryze collectible figure for all Star Wars collectors! The Bo-Katan Kryze collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with remarkable likeness, skillfully crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor with weathering effects, meticulously tailored and form-fitting under-suit, a jetpack with booster fire effects, a pair of blasters, a dagger blade, diorama accessory and a themed display stand! This amazing figure of the Nite Owls leader is definitely a collectible for all Star Wars fans to have in their collection!

Hopefully this means Koska Reeves will be a figure for Hot Toys too. Both Bo-Katan and Koska Reeves already have Black Series toys releasing in the near future.

