Nintendo has now released a second update for Metroid Dread. You should be able to download it on your Nintendo Switch right now.

This update has been released on November 3rd, 2021. This is update number 1.0.2. It does not appear as if this new update brings new additional content or features to the game just yet.

The update only comes with several bug fixes to the game. You can read the full details posted down below.

Metroid Dread Update 1.0.2 Patch Notes (Nintendo Switch)

Fixed an issue where retrying after a game over would cause the play time to be added only when retrying a specific boss fight.

Fixed an issue where the game would force-quit if you hit an enemy frozen by an Ice Missile with the Shine Spark in a certain way.

Fixed an issue that caused Samus to move strangely when jumping at certain times in the Morph Ball Launcher.

Fixed an issue where the final boss would get stuck on a wall and not be able to move during a certain attack, making it impossible to progress in the game.

Fixed an issue where Samus would get stuck in the wall when defeating the E.M.M.I. in Ferenia in a certain position.

Metroid Dread is out now for the Nintendo Switch console.

Source: Nintendo Support

