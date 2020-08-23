The First Trailer Released For The Batman

Warner Bros has now released the first trailer for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the main role. This trailer got the biggest buzz of the night during the DC FanDome event.

Director Matt Reeves confirms that The Batman takes place during Bruce Wayne's second year as the Batman. You can see a little synopsis and the cast list written down below.

"From Warner Bros. Pictures comes “The Batman,” with director Matt Reeves (the “Planet of the Apes” films) at the helm and with Robert Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse,” “Good Time”) starring as Gotham City’s vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne. Also in the star-studded ensemble as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the “Hunger Games” films) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Black Mass”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk”) as Officer Stanley Merkel; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Dumbo”) as Oswald Cobblepot.

The trailer shows that The Riddler is the main bad guy, although Catwoman is also present in this new teaser. Another cool thing about the trailer is that we get to hear Robert Pattinson's Batman voice!

The Batman will be released in North America on October 1st, 2021.

