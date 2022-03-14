The Batman Earns $66 Million In Second Weekend

It appears as if word of mouth is strong for the recently released The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. The movie's second Box Office weekend is stronger than initially expected.

As reported over a week ago, the opening weekend for The Batman was a respectable $134 million. This is the second-best Box Office opening weekend during the pandemic era. The movie only falls behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Variety has now reported that the second weekend Box Office intake for The Batman is $66 million. This is only a drop of 41%. Compared to other superhero movies, this drop is quite small.

It's significant because the second weekend of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice dropped by 69%. The drop was higher mainly because that movie didn't have a great audience and critical reception upon its release in 2016.

The worldwide Box Office haul for The Batman is now $463.2 million. It remains to be seen if the movie can gross over $1 billion. The last Batman film to cross that benchmark was the 2012 release of The Dark Knight Rises.

You can read a synopsis for the movie posted down below. The movie is out now in multiple countries worldwide.

"Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis."

