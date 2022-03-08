The Batman Has A Decent Box Office Opening Weekend

Despite being a three-hour-long movie, The Batman had a decent Box Office opening weekend in North America. It has the second-highest opening weekend for the pandemic era.

As reported by Variety, The Batman had an actual opening weekend of $134 million. This is slightly up from the $128.5 million that was estimated a few days ago.

In terms of overseas gross, the movie earned $124 million from 74 other territories around the world. The worldwide Box Office for the movie is now $258 million.

This is a nice opening considering the movie has a budget of well over $200 million. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the pandemic era champion with an opening weekend of $260 million in North America alone.

In terms of Batman openings, the movie is below the $158 million opening of The Dark Knight and the $160 million of The Dark Knight Rises.

The highest Batman opening weekend so far is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with $166 million back in 2016.

You can read the synopsis for the movie posted down below.

"Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis."

The Batman is out now exclusively in cinemas.

