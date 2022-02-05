Box Office Predictions Revealed For The Batman

It is now one month away until the release of The Batman, and the first Box Office projections have been made. As of right now, the movie could outgross the earnings of some big Batman movies in the past.

As reported by Box Office Pro, The Batman has a Box Office Weekend projection between $135 million to $185 million.

This puts it in line with The Dark Knight ($158.4 million), The Dark Knight Rises ($160.8 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million).

The projections could trend even higher if the reviews of the movie are excellent. The Dark Knight had excellent legs at the Box Office because it was one of the best reviewed superhero movies of all time.

The domestic predictions are $340 million to $540 million. The movie could easily overtake the $330.3 million that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice earned. That movie had very short legs thanks to its negative and rotten reviews from fans and critics.

The only major setback for The Batman could be its nearly 3 hour runtime.

Since the movie is 3 hours long, this means the number of sessions might be limited. The movie also looks like it won't appeal to families due to its dark nature.

We'll just have to wait and see what the Box Office is once The Batman releases on March 4th, 2022. The movie could have a good chance of grossing $1 billion worldwide if word of mouth is strong.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: First Official Clip Revealed For The Batman (more); The Batman Could Be A 3 Hour Movie (more); New Trailers Revealed For The Batman and The Flash (more); The Batman Lego Batmobile Revealed (more).

And here are some more related articles: Rumor: The Batman Could Be Getting A Sequel (more); The First Trailer Released For The Batman (more); Warner Bros Delays The Batman And Other Superhero Movies (more).

A few more: Matt Reeves Gives Our First Look At The Batman (more); Robert Pattinson Officially Cast As 'The Batman' (more).