The Batman Is Number One For Third Weekend

The Batman has held the number one spot for the Box Office for a third weekend in a row. At this rate, the domestic Box Office haul of the movie should exceed that of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

As reported by Variety, The Batman has earned $36.8 million this weekend in North America alone. This is around a 45% drop compared to its second weekend earnings of $66 million. The total North American gross is now over $300 million.

The movie earned $49.1 million internationally and has now grossed $598 million worldwide. The movie only earned $12.1 million in China this week as the country's cinemas are mostly closed due to Covid-19.

Current estimates say The Batman could gross over $850 million overall. This should be one of the highest grossing movies during the pandemic era. Spider-Man: No Way Home is still the highest grossing movie during this Covid-19 era.

If you have not seen The Batman yet, you can check out the synopsis posted down below.

"Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis."

