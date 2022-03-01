Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For The Batman

The review embargo has been lifted for The Batman and it looks like the critics love the movie. It's the best-rated Batman movie since the release of the Nolan trilogy.

If you visit Rotten Tomatoes, you can see that the rating for the movie is currently at 87%. This is slightly higher than the ratings for both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises.

148 reviews are positive while 23 reviews are negative. The score for the film is 7.9/10 meaning we are looking at many 4 star reviews. You can read the Critics Consensus posted down below.

"A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings."

It sounds like Robert Pattinson does a good job despite some people souring on him when he was first cast as Batman. The other cast members have also been praised as well.

It will be interesting to see what the audience thinks of the movie once it's out this weekend. You can read the synopsis below.

"Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis."

The Batman releases in North America on March 4th, 2022.

