The Batman Could Be A 3 Hour Movie

The official runtime for The Batman may have been leaked pretty early. It goes to say that the new 2022 film could be the longest solo Batman movie of all time.

An IMAX movie listing from Australia lists The Batman as 176 minutes. This is four minutes shy of a full 3 hours!

The previous longest Batman movie was 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. The Christopher Nolan directed epic ran for 165 minutes long. The director's cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is 3 hours, although this is a team-up film.

However, the longest movie starring Batman as a character is Zack Snyder's Justice League. This is another ensemble movie, but the film runs for four hours long. To my knowledge, this is the longest superhero movie of all time!

Being a long movie does not give us an indication on how good or bad the film is.

Many great films are three hours long though like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Avengers: Endgame just to name a few.

You can read an official synopsis for the movie below.

"Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens." “When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

The Batman will be released in North America on March 4th, 2022.

