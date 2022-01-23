First Official Clip Revealed For The Batman

Warner Bros has now released the first ever clip for The Batman movie prior to its release. The clip takes place in a funeral and is just shy of three minutes long.

In the new clip, Bruce Wayne attends a funeral, although it looks like the place isn't safe. The Riddler is somewhere in the building and it seems as if he has a plan to ruin the event.

At the end of the clip, Bruce Wayne saves a young boy from a speeding car that literally crashed the funeral.

It's a message for The Batman, although Bruce Wayne does not get a chance to suit up in this short clip.

You can read the official synopsis for the movie posted down below.

"Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens." “When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City."

The Batman will be released in cinemas on March 4th, 2022. The movie will then be shown on HBO Max in April.

