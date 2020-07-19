First Image Revealed For Godzilla vs Kong

Godzilla vs Kong was supposed to be out this year, but the movie got delayed thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. While we wait for the first trailer for the film, a new promo image has now been revealed.

The new promo image for Godzilla vs Kong was revealed via new toy packaging from Playmates. As you can see from the picture, both Godzilla and Kong are around the same size!

Aside from the image that you see above, the toy packaging also revealed a new synopsis for the film as well. You can read the full details posted down below.

"Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages! The monster war rages on the surface and deep within our world as the spectacular secret realm of the titans known as the Hollow Earth is revealed!"

The film is a follow up to the likes of Godzilla 2014, Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The new movie is directed by Adam Wingard.

The cast for the film is Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, and Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir, Rebecca Hall, Jessica Henwick, Lance Reddick, and Kyle Chandler.

Godzilla vs Kong will be released in North America on May 21st, 2021.

