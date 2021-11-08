FIFA 22 Update 1.14 Patch Notes (PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S)

After releasing a patch for the PC and Google Stadia versions of FIFA 22 a few days ago, EA Sports will now release the same update for the console platforms.

Later today you should see a new update for PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

This patch is Title Update 3, although should show up as version 1.14 for those playing the game on PS4. If you live in North America, the patch should be rolling out in the early morning of November 9th, 2021.

You can read the full patch notes for FIFA 22 posted down below.

FIFA 22 Update 1.14 Patch Notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

[PS5 Only] Addressed some instances of an initializing message sometimes appearing when attempting to matchmake in Division Rivals, and no matches being found.

We will continue to monitor this going forward.

Gameplay

In a rare situation, the ball could be moved during a free kick without play resuming for both sides.

In some situations, the referee did not call for a foul after the goalkeeper made illegal contact with the ball carrier.

Addressed some stability issues that could occur during the 2nd half.

Sometimes, goalkeepers were jumping too far forward when attempting to make a diving save.

These jumping animations did not affect a goalkeeper’s ability to make saves.

In some instances, the referee incorrectly cancelled their advantage call, resulting in an unintended set piece.

When playing as a locked player, the opposition’s defensive line could have continued following the locked player deep into their own half, even when it was not beneficial to do so.

Own goals could have sometimes registered as a Shot On Target for the scoring side.

Career Mode

Added a Change Team Sheet shortcut on the Training Hub, enabling the manager to quickly cycle between Team Sheets for Training Drills.

When getting transferred to a new club in Player Career, Pros with an OVR of 86 and higher will immediately be a part of the starting XI.

Career Mode progression could have been lost between play sessions depending on how the mode was exited.

When exiting Career Mode, the save pop up has been updated to have Save and Quit as the first option as it allows players to manually choose their save slot.

In Player Career, the Avoid Conceding objective UI did not display correctly.

In Player Career, the player controlled Pro could become a member of the starting XI unintentionally quickly.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Added 2 new party games to VOLTA ARCADE.

These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.

Added a shortcut for deallocating all Skill Points used in the Skill Tree.

Added an audio cue that plays when there’s a new leader in VOLTA ARCADE party games.

[PS5 only] When playing VOLTA BATTLES through Activities, the opposing Squad OVR could display an incorrect number.

When playing VOLTA BATTLES through Activities, the opposing Squad OVR could display an incorrect number.

The Signature Ability button callout did not always display during matches when the Signature Ability was ready to be activated.

When selecting an AI controlled teammate in the Change Outfit menu found in the Store and browsing the available items, the player’s Avatar could be displayed instead.

The ball could have sometimes traveled through the Musical Nets VOLTA ARCADE party game.

During the Wall Ball VOLTA ARCADE party game, the white shooting limit line will now display as red when the player controlled Avatar crosses it.

Addressed a stability issue that could occur when playing a VOLTA FOOTBALL Survival match.

General, Audio, and Visual

Updated some badges, commentary lines, kits, banners, flags, broadcast packages, stadia, pre-match scenes, and tifos.

Updated 31 starheads and 1 new starhead.

This will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.

Addressed various instances of typos and incorrect UI/text formatting.

FIFA 22 is out now for the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia platforms.

