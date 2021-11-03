Developer Funcom has now released a new update for Conan Exiles today. The update should now be available across the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the patch number is 1.74. Otherwise this is patch 2.6.1.

The new Conan Exiles patch is mainly to fix some bugs and issues with the game. It's a small update but you can read the patch notes below.

Conan Exiles Update 1.74 Patch Notes (2.6.1)

Performance and Stability

Dying while dismounting no longer causes performance issues.

Building fixes

Replacing any Inverted Wedge Sloped Roof with its Nemedian counterpart no longer results in destruction of both building pieces.

DLC building pieces cannot be picked up if the player doesn’t own that content, instead of being immediately destroyed.

Nemedian Crenelated Wall piece now inflicts damage as intended.

Fixed issue where player’s placeables, buildings and containers would temporarily show as „No owner” until the server restarted.

General Bug fixes

Fixed a number of issues related to player movement and stamina usage when playing with a controller.

Fixed issue with offline play for PlayStation. Players are now able to play Single Player mode when playing offline or with a guest account.

Animation Fixes

Nemedian Fence and Crenelated Wall building pieces now have proper dismantle animations.

UI fixes

Fixed issue where the DLC ownership requirement prompt was missing when trying to join a Siptah game while not owning the DLC on that account.

Conan Exiles is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

Source: Funcom

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Revealed At E3 2021 (more); Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Video Game Announced At E3 2021 (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame Figure (more); Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever (more).

And here are some more related articles: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade And Two Mobile Games Announced (more); Captain America Avengers: Endgame Hot Toys Revealed (more); New Star Wars Video Game To Be Made By Ubisoft (more).

A few more: Indiana Jones Video Game Currently In Development (more); Star Wars Games To Be Published Under Lucasfilm Games Banner (more).