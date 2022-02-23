AJ Styles Signs A New Deal With WWE

The former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles has now signed a new deal with the company. This will allow him to stay with WWE for the next few years.

The news report was revealed by Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Radio show. There were reports that AJ Styles had offers from other companies, but it looks like he's staying with WWE.

His deal is set to be well over $3 million per year and it could last for three years. AJ Styles previously signed three-year deals in 2016 as well as 2019.

Styles has talked about teasing retirement, but it looks like the 44-year-old is wrestling for a few more years before quitting for good. Guys like Sting, Billy Gunn, Edge, and more are older than Styles, but they are still wrestling.

Styles in the past has also mentioned he could help with the NXT brand once his in-ring career is over. NXT needs more mentors since several people including William Regal were let go from the company several weeks ago.

AJ Styles previously wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, and New Japan before settling with WWE in 2016. His in-ring work was so impressive that he quickly became a star just a few months after being in the company.

Styles is rumored to be wrestling Edge at WrestleMania 38. Both men want this match to happen before they retire.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38 (more); WWE Wants Stone Cold Steve Austin In A WrestleMania 38 Match (more); WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches Already Mapped Out (more); Goldberg Could Be Returning To WWE Soon (more).

And here are some more related articles: Shane McMahon Released By The WWE This Week (more); Two WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Matches Announced (more); The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match Was The Worst One Of All Time (more).

A few more: The Two Favorites To Win The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble (more); Ronda Rousey Could Be Back In WWE Royal Rumble 2022 (more).