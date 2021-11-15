Bandai Namco has now released a new patch for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown on all platforms. The update in question is version number 1.90.

Patch 1.90 is a free update that comes with some adjustments to multiplayer as well as some updated skin designs for aircraft. Other minor bug fixes have also been made.

The only patch notes released so far come from the PS4's update history as well as OrbisPatches.com. You can read the full details posted down below.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Update 1.90 Patch Notes

Adjusted the properties of some special weapons and parts in multiplayer.

Miscellaneous text updates.

Updated the skin design of some aircraft.

Fixed other minor issues.

A previous update which was patch version 1.81 was also released for the game back in February. You can check out the previous patch notes for the game below.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Update 1.81 Patch Notes

Added 3 new skins. Skins can be viewed by choosing "Select a Skin". Note: Skins can only be changed in campaign mode after completing campaign mode once. In multiplayer mode, they can be changed from the beginning.

3 New Skins

F-2A 6SQ 60th Anniversary Skin

F-15J Komatsu Special Mark 2017 Skin 301SQ

F-4 Final Year 2020 Skin

Added 6 new BGM tracks for multiplayer mode.

6 New Multiplayer Mode

BGM Tracks

Mayhem (Roca Roja)

Rendezvous (Fort Grays Island)

Blockade (Yinshi Valley, Night)

Glacial Skies (Waiapolo Mountains)

Transparent Blue (Yinshi Valley, Morning)

Naval Warfare (Anchorhead Bay) -

The following adjustments were made. -

Miscellaneous text updates. -

Updated the skin design of some aircraft. -

Fixed other minor issues.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

