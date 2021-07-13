Movie Review: Space Jam: A New Legacy

1996 saw the release of the very entertaining Space Jam movie starring the Looney Tunes and a live action Michael Jordan.

25 years later, the Looney Tunes are back, but now they have to team up with LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The first Space Jam movie was awesome for me as a kid.

I watched the VHS for the film multiple times, and I even had my first crush with Lola Bunny. Not to mention Michael Jordan is still one of my favorite sports stars of all time!

When Space Jam: A New Legacy was announced, I was a little skeptical. However after watching the film, I reckon LeBron and the crew still did a decent effort this time around.

Here in this new movie, LeBron James has to team up with the Looney Tunes to play a game of basketball to get his 'kidnapped' son back.

The evil mastermind who has his son is Al-G Rhythm played by Don Cheadle.

Al-G Rhythm's motivation to kidnap the son of Lebron James is a bit weak though as James ignored his business offer earlier in the film.

While the story may seem a little weak at the start, it gets more entertaining when the Looney Tunes are back.

The story gives a good reason why LeBron only teams up with the Looney Tunes mainly because Bugs Bunny wants to see his old friends back.

This is why LeBron James isn't able to call the likes of Superman and other WB characters into his team!

In terms of the bulk of the story, the plot is pretty much almost identical to the 1996 Space Jam movie.

Aside from Lola Bunny, all of the other Looney Tunes characters are hopeless at basketball. The only way for them to win is to be able to use their cartoonish abilities.

The movie starts off a bit slow at the beginning with the family drama, but the climax is quite long as the basketball game lasts for quite a while.

I even think the film's basketball game is longer here than in the original.

One weak aspect of the film is that it crams in too many pop culture references. The references are funny at the start, but it kind of gets too tiresome as the movie progresses.

The movie's humor is also geared more towards young kids than anything else as well. Although I do have to admit I laughed really loud when a certain person made an unexpected cameo in the movie!

Aside from a few weak points, I did like the movie's 2D and 3D animation.

It's a bit refreshing to see half the film being in 2D since 2D animation is pretty rare with Hollywood movies in this day and age.

Overall, Space Jam: A New Legacy isn't able to match the original film and the plot is too familiar.

However, I still think this is a decent and fun family film that manages to present the same story to a newer generation of NBA and Looney Tunes fans.

Verdict: 3.5/5 stars

