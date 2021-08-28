Free Guy Blu-ray Release Date Announced

Disney has now announced the home version of Free Guy which will be out later this year. The film ended up being a surprise hit during this pandemic era of movies.

Free Guy will be out first via Digital HD on September 28th, 2021. After that, the film will become available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD come October 12th, 2021.

As announced in the press release, the home version of the film comes with many special features. You can read them all down below.







20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy” Bonus Features*

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Guy and Buddy Hit the Beach

Hot Nuts Gets Blown

NPC Rally (Extended)

Gag Reel

Dude vs. Guy – Join Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy and the creative and stunt teams as they reveal the innovative process of creating “Free Guy”’s ultimate showdown between Guy and the wildly amped-up, spray-tanned, frosted-tipped version of himself known as Dude.

Creating Molotovgirl – Jodie Comer transforms from a brilliant programmer to her fierce avatar in “Free Guy.” Watch as the award-winning action star and filmmakers deconstruct the conceptualization, evolution and execution of bringing Molotovgirl to life.

It’s Taika’s World – “Free Guy”’s outrageous action may exist in a virtual world, but Taika Waititi makes the real world just as crazy with the over-the-top Antwan. See him at work in this entertaining showcase of a genuinely talented and hilarious performer

Welcome to Free City – Delve into the reality-skewing universe that is Free City, as revealed by director Shawn Levy, the cast, and its inventive creative teams. Find out how they transformed a real metropolis into a virtual playground where anything is possible.

The movie was successful enough both critically and commercially that Disney is already contemplating a sequel!

