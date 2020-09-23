Sixth Season Of Supergirl Will Be The Final One

The Supergirl TV show started back in 2015 and has amassed quite a few fans over the last five years. Sadly though, it has been reported that the next season in 2021 will be the final one.

Supergirl actress, Melissa Benoist, has posted on Instagram that next year will see the final season of the show. You can read her announcement posted down below.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season."

This might not be the last time we will see Supergirl though. Benoist could reprise the role as a guest star in other CW shows like Superman and Lois. However, next year is the last season of the Supergirl show.

Supergirl season six will air in 2020 and you can watch it on The CW TV channel in the United States.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Supergirl Season 4 Episode 14 Ended On A Huge Cliffhanger (more); Supergirl Season 4 Episode 13 Review: ‘What's So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?' (more); Supergirl Season 4 Episode 11 Review: ‘Blood Memory' (more); Supergirl Season 4 Episode 10 Review: 'Suspicious Minds' (more).

And here are some more related articles: Supergirl Season 4 Episode 9 Review: ‘Elseworlds Part 3' (more); Supergirl Season 4 Episode 8 Review: ‘Bunker Hill’ (more); Supergirl Season 4 Episode 7 Review: ‘Rather than The Fallen Angel' (more).

A few more: Supergirl Season 4 Episode 6 Review: ‘Call to Action' (more); Supergirl TV Show Casts Jon Cryer As Lex Luthor (more).