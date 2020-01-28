The First WrestleMania 36 Match Has Been Announced

With the WWE Royal Rumble behind us, we now know at least one of the official matches that will take place at WrestleMania 36. It's a fresh match up that we have never seen before.

With Brock Lesnar still the WWE Champion, Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre chose Lesnar as his opponent for WrestleMania 36. This is a great match since these guys have never had a one-on-one match before.

It's also great since Drew McIntyre has never been a World Champion in WWE before. Prior to his return, McIntyre was just enhancement talent being a part of the comedic group called the 3-Man Band.

This is the only official match that has been announced for WrestleMania 36 so far. The women's Royal Rumble winner was Charlotte Flair, although she didn't make a decision on who she wants to face yet.

There are three women's titles that are available for her. She can face Smackdown Champ Bayley, Raw Champ Becky Lynch or the NXT Champ Rhea Ripley if she wants to.

One rumored match to take place at WrestleMania 36 is Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) going up against Roman Reigns for the Smackdown Universal title.

This match is likely to happen since WWE has been pushing The Fiend to be an unstoppable monster. Only a force as strong as Roman Reigns could down The Fiend.

We'll know more matches for WrestleMania 36 in the coming weeks and months to come. The event itself will be available to watch on the WWE Network on April 5th, 2020.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Drew McIntyre And Charlotte Flair Win WWE 2020 Royal Rumble Matches (more); List Of Male Entrants In The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Match So Far (more); WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Full Match Card Preview And Predictions (more); WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Is Entering The Royal Rumble 2020 For Some Reason (more).

And here are some more related articles: John Morrison Returned To WWE In Underwhelming Fashion (more); Nobody Really Likes The Lana/Lashley WWE Wedding Segment (more); WWE Selling 'The Fiend' Universal Title For $6500 (more).

A few more: CM Punk Returns To WWE Via The WWE Backstage TV Show (more); WWE Stone Cold Podcast Returns With The Undertaker (more).