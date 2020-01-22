List Of Male Entrants In The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Match So Far

WWE.com has officially announced most of the male WWE Superstars that will be a part of the 2020 Royal Rumble match this Sunday. All of the wrestlers announced so far are from the Raw and Smackdown rosters.

Initially there was a rumor that 10 entrants will be from the NXT brand.

This doesn't seem to be the case right now because no NXT wrestlers are in the Royal Rumble so far. Hopefully Keith Lee enters since he had an impressive showing at last year's Survivor Series.

This year's Royal Rumble will still have 30 wrestlers overall, although one of those wrestlers include WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. It will be interesting to see what Lesnar will do if he manages to win the whole thing.

Anyway without further ado, here is the full list of male wrestlers entering the Rumble match thus far.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (entered himself at No. 1)

Roman Reigns

King Corbin​

Dolph Ziggler​

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura​

Braun Strowman​

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston​

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E

Erick Rowan

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Elias

Rey Mysterio​

Ricochet

Drew McIntyre

Otis

Tucker​

Rusev​

Bobby Lashley​

Aleister Black

Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy

Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens

Samoa Joe

R-Truth (undeclared after declaring)

There's five more spots left so hopefully WWE adds in a few new surprises to the match, There are rumors Edge might come out of retirement! The Royal Rumble airs this Sunday on the WWE Network.

