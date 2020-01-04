John Morrison Returned To WWE In Underwhelming Fashion

A few weeks ago it was announced that John Morrison was set to return to the WWE very soon. Well now he has returned to the company, but his appearance was very underwhelming.

On this week's Friday Night Smackdown on Fox, The Miz turned heel again when he got angry after losing a match with Kofi Kingston. Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley wanted to interview The Miz in his locker-room after his outburst.

Instead of getting a chance to talk with The Miz, John Morrison randomly appeared on Smackdown after a multi-year absence.

John Morrison just told Cathy Kelley that The Miz was unavailable to speak at this time and that was Morrison's very underwhelming WWE return.

Usually when WWE Superstars return in WWE, they do so in impressive fashion. With the Royal Rumble happening later this month, that would have been the perfect opportunity to make a Morrison return.

To make things even worse, the crowd didn't even give a loud reaction when they saw him on the TV screen. It was an okay pop, but nothing impressive compared to an appearance in front of an actual live crowd!

Morrison's return would have been better if they kept it a secret and if he appeared as a surprise. Now that he has already returned on WWE Smackdown, his appearance will no longer feel that special anymore.

Anyway, you can watch his unimpressive return posted down below. Hopefully WWE uses him properly this time around.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Nobody Really Likes The Lana/Lashley WWE Wedding Segment (more); WWE Selling 'The Fiend' Universal Title For $6500 (more); CM Punk Returns To WWE Via The WWE Backstage TV Show (more); WWE Stone Cold Podcast Returns With The Undertaker (more).

And here are some more related articles: The WWE Will Continue To Visit Saudi Arabia (more); WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Was Interesting (more); WWE Smackdown Receives Its Lowest Rating In History (more).

A few more: Full 2019 WWE Draft Results (more); WWE Crown Jewel Main Events Announced (more).