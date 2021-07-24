New Dragon Ball Super Movie Is Called DBS: Super Hero

This weekend sees the Comic Con event happening and many new projects are being announced and revealed. Toei Animation has now announced the official name for the Dragon Ball Super movie coming out in the near future.

The official name for the movie is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and it's been confirmed the film will be released sometime in 2022.

The movie will have a different animation style which is a hybrid between 2D and 3D. It looks kind of similar to the Dragon Ball FighterZ video game.

The movie will continue straight after both the Dragon Ball Super anime and the Broly film from 2018.

So it may look like it won't be just retelling the events of the ongoing manga which is doing its own thing at the moment.

The panel also revealed new stills for many of the characters that will be in the film.

Confirmed to be in the movie are Goku, Piccolo, a five year old Pan, Krillin in police gear and a new character that's a grey alien dude.

The artwork also shows Piccolo's house which is the first time we see where he lives. Normally the character lived in the lookout. It's funny to note his house has a mailbox up front!

That's pretty much all the news that was revealed about the film at Comic Con 2021. You can check out the full panel below.

