Movie Review: The Suicide Squad

The first Suicide Squad movie from 2016 and some decent action, although the story was weak and many people disliked it overall.

Now Warner Bros has somewhat rebooted the franchise with The Suicide Squad which features only a few original characters, but is mostly a new cast.

Even though Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and Jai Courtney return, the rest of the cast is full of new faces.

Some of the more charismatic actors added include the likes of Idris Elba, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark!

What I like about the movie is that it doesn't waste time telling us too much about the character's backstory.

The movie somewhat starts immediately as the team need to travel to the island of Corto Maltese to get rid of 'Project Starfish'.

The beginning is very humorous from the start, although some people might be shocked about the level of violence this movie has.

I have to say, The Suicide Squad has more blood and gore than the first two Deadpool movie combined.

The movie is also mostly funny as the jokes land very well. While some jokes can be hit and miss, I actually enjoyed this movie's humor compared to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

The film is also pretty action packed as most of the surviving characters have a lot of screentime. Aside from Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Idris Elba's Deadshot, I did like the characters of Ratcatcher 2 and Polka-Dot Man too.

WWE's John Cena also shines as Peacemaker, although King Shark is by far the funniest and most likable character in the entire movie.

The only sad part is that the death count of this movie is really high so some of your favorite characters might not return if there's is a follow-up.

While I enjoyed about 70% of this movie's content, The Suicide Squad doesn't land all of the time. There is a part in the middle of the movie where the mission stalls and the characters aren't really doing much.

The story is somewhat weak as well and the ending boss fight feels tacked-on and unorganized. I would have liked the ending more if the fight was more epic as the last boss just looks like a CGI mess.

Aside from a few flaws, I feel most people will find The Suicide Squad to be an enjoyable comic book movie. It is certainly not the best movie of 2021, but it's still has a few bright moments overall.

Verdict: 3.5/5 stars

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: The Suicide Squad Box Office Weekend Underperforms (more); The Suicide Squad Could Have A Decent Box Office Weekend (more); Early The Suicide Squad Rotten Tomatoes Rating Is Amazing (more); Latest The Suicide Squad Trailer 3 Comes Out (more).

And here are some more related articles: The Suicide Squad Trailer 2 Released Already With New Footage (more); First The Suicide Squad Trailer Revealed (more); Extended Synopsis Shared For The Suicide Squad (more).

A few more: Warner Bros Eyeing James Gunn To Write And Direct Suicide Squad 2 (more); Suicide Squad Director Reveals Cut Joker Scene Details (more).