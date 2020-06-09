The Elongated Man Will No Longer Be On The Flash

Hartley Sawyer, who played Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man, will not be a part of Season 7 of The Flash. This is because old tweets from Sawyer have surfaced and he said many racist and misogynist things.

This report first surfaced on The Hollywood Reporter and many of the offensive tweets were posted way before Hartley Sawyer joined The CW Flash show for its fourth season.

Sawyer also continued to appear in Season 5 and Season 6 before getting fired.

The CW left the following statement. You can read their comments down below.

Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. In regards to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce."

Sawyer posted the following apology via his official Instagram page. He is sorry for the poor choice of words he made years ago.

"My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply. This was not acceptable behavior. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today."

It will be interesting to see how The Flash writers write him out of the show. This is because Season 6 ended on a cliffhanger so Season 7 will continue its current storyline when it returns in 2021.

