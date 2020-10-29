The CW Premiere Dates For The Flash, Superman & Lois And More

The CW has now revealed a full list of their popular shows and when they will be airing. Due to Covid-19, TV shows aren't airing in Fall 2020 and will now be debuting in the early part of 2021.

Almost all of the shows listed so far will be airing either in January or February. If you are looking for DC's Legends of Tomorrow or Supergirl, these shows will be airing much later in 2021.

On a side note, the sixth season of Supergirl will be it last ever. Hopefully the show can end on a high note.

Anyway, TVLine posted all of the premiere dates for shows like The Flash, Superman & Lois and more. You can read about all of the details posted down below.

FRIDAY, JAN. 8



"8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (New Cycle Premiere)



9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 12



8 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories (One-Hour Season Premiere)



9 pm TRICKSTER (U.S. Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, JAN. 17



8 pm Batwoman (Season Premiere)



9 pm TBD

MONDAY, JAN. 18



8 pm All-American (Season Premiere)



9 pm TBD

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20



8 pm Riverdale (Season Premiere)



9 pm Nancy Drew (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 21



8 pm WALKER (Series Premiere)



9 pm Legacies (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JAN. 24



9 pm Charmed (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, FEB. 8



9 pm Black Lightning (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 23



8 pm The Flash (Season Premiere)



9 pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series Premiere)

