Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Endorses Joe Biden For President

For most of his famous career, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been private in terms of telling people who he votes for. Now the actor has publicly endorsed Joe Biden to be the new USA President later this year.

Johnson says he has voted for both Democratic and Republican candidates in the past and never publicly told anyone. He decided to make a change this year, which means he's not voting for current President Donald Trump.

Dwayne Johnson announced his endorsement on Facebook and his many other social media accounts. You can read what he said down below.

"As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican. In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter.

He joins Taylor Swift as another celebrity that isn't scared to show their political beliefs. In the past, Swift didn't publicly endorse anyone, but now she has spoken out against Donald Trump and other figures she has disagreed with.

There are only five more weeks left to go until Election Day. It will be interesting to see who wins the presidency later this year!

