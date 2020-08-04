Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Purchases The XFL

WWE owner Vince McMahon started the XFL football league back in the year 2001. Though the first week of the league was successful, it only lasted for one season after low ratings and criticism from fans and critics.

In 2018, Vince McMahon inexplicably started to revive the XFL for a second time to start in 2020. Unlike the first XFL effort, this time Vince McMahon didn't use wrestling to promote the league.

The second attempt of XFL was going well because it was presented like a normal sports league. Many fans liked the new XFL, but something called Covid-19 prematurely ended the season.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the XFL had to end for a second time leaving the company bankrupt. Vince McMahon again failed to make the league a success.

Well some interesting news as developed this week because Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has now bought the XFL for as little as $15 million with the help from RedBird Capital Partners and his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Football has always been something The Rock always wanted to be involved in. While he never made it to the NFL, he eventually became a pro wrestler and is now the world's most famous actor.

It will be interesting to see if The Rock and his partners can revive the XFL for a third time. He already does well with his show called The Titan Games currently airing on NBC.

It might take a few years or a few months to revive the league. They will have to wait until the Covid-19 pandemic blows over.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE Still Likes To Promote Old Stars Over New Ones (more); WWE's The Big Show Wants To Play Marvel's Kingpin (more); WWE Introduces A New US Title Belt Design (more); Many People In WWE Have Covid-19 (more).

And here are some more related articles: Edge vs Randy Orton Was Surprisingly Decent At WWE Backlash 2020 (more); WWE Backlash 2020 Match Predictions And Preview (more); WWE Announces Free Version Of Its WWE Network (more).

A few more: WWE Reportedly Bans The Buckle Bomb Move (more); WWE Teasing Rey Mysterio's Retirement Next Week (more).