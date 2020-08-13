Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is The Highest Paid Actor Of 2020

It's another year and Forbes has now announced its highest paid actors for 2020. This year was topped by none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson topped the 2019 list and he's now on top for the second year in a row. The wrestler turned actor earned a very cool $87.5 million. This is slightly down from the $89.4 million he got last year.

The Rock's starring role in the upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice contributed to $23.5 million of his income. Other sources of his income also included his Under Armor clothing line called 'Project Rock'.

The top 10 highest paid actors are posted below:

Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million

Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million

Mark Wahlberg – $58 million

Ben Affleck – $55 million

Vin Diesel – $54 million

Akshay Kumar – $48.5 million

Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5 million

Will Smith – $44.5 million

Adam Sandler – $41 million

Jackie Chan – $40 million

Dwayne Johnson is a huge Box Office star and it wouldn't be surprising if he tops next year's list as well, His reality game show 'The Titan Games' has been a huge hit too earning big ratings for Monday nights.

Other wrestlers in Hollywood also include Dave Bautista and John Cena. That being said, they have not earned as much money as The Rock who started his Hollywood career all the way back in 2001.

