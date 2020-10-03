No Time To Die Release Date Pushed Back To 2021

MGM and EON have announced today that they have delayed the release date for No Time To Die yet again. The movie will be released in 2021 like many other movies that have moved.

No Time To Die was originally going to come out in April 2020. Thanks to Covid-19, the release date changed until November 2020.

Covid-19 restrictions haven't been lifted as the pandemic still spreads. Due to this, the new release date for the film is now April 2nd, 2021.

The studio released a statement about the delay. You can read it posted down below.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of ‘No Time To Die,’ the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ next year".

With No Time To Die now delayed until April 2021, Universal Pictures has moved F9 till May 28th, 2021. This movie originally had a release date in May 2020, but Covid-19 again ruined things.

Movies released during the pandemic haven't made as much money as they could have. Tenet has only made $280 million worldwide so far which is low considering the movie cost $200 million to make!

