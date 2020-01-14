Billie Eilish Will Sing The New James Bond Theme Song

Recently the James Bond theme songs have been made by British artists like Adele and Sam Smith for Skyfall and Spectre respectively. Well the new No Time To Die movie will feature a very surprising choice!

It has now been officially announced that American singer Billie Eilish will sing the main theme song for No Time To Die. Not only is she singing the song, but she's also writing the song with her brother.

At only 18 years old, Billie Eilish is the youngest singer ever to be chosen to sing a James Bond theme song. No doubt the Bond producers chose her to capitalize on the singer's popularity.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said the following in a statement:

"We are excited to announce that Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film"

Billie Eilish commented with:

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

No Time To Die is the last James Bind movie to feature Daniel Craig as the secret agent. The movie releases in the UK first on April 2nd, 2020 and then releases April 10th, 2020 in North America.

