Henry Cavill Wants To Be The New James Bond

No Time To Die will be the last time that Daniel Craig will play the character of James Bond. Due to this, a new James Bond actor is expected to be cast in the near future.

A person that wants to take on the mantle is Henry Cavill. People may know him best as the current day version of Superman.

Cavill admitted he wants the role during an interview with GQ. You can read what he had to say down below.

"If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting".

Cavill nearly played James Bond back in 2006 as director Martin Campbell wanted him in Casino Royale. That didn't happen because the producers wanted Daniel Craig instead.

Whether or not he will become Bond is up in the air at the moment.

Rumors have circulated that Tom Hardy is a front-runner to be Daniel Craig's successor. Hardy is also British and has the acting chops to be an action star.

All this won't be discussed until No Time To Die is in the distant past.

As for now, we can finally look forward to the movie when it releases worldwide this November. Covid-19 is currently not stopping the film from being released at the moment.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: No Time To Die Is The Longest James Bond Movie Ever (more); Billie Eilish Will Sing The New James Bond Theme Song (more); Rumor: Henry Cavill Could Be The Next James Bond Actor (more); James Bond 25 Movie Receives A New Release Date And Director (more).

And here are some more related articles: Will The James Bond 25 Release Date Need To Be Changed? (more); James Bond 25 Will Now Have To Find A New Director (more); NZ Actor Cliff Curtis Not Interested In Starring In James Bond 25 As A Villain (more).

A few more: James Bond 25 Gets Officially Announced With Director And More (more); Actor David Oyelowo Wouldn't Mind Becoming James Bond In The Future (more).