No Time To Die Release Date Delayed

MGM and the James Bond producers have announced that they have had to delay the release of their newest film No Time To Die. The 25th James Bond movie will now be released in late 2020.

The official James Bond 007 Facebook posted the full announcement. You can check out the details posted down below.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020.

The reason for the delay is thanks to the Coronavirus that has been spreading like wild fire all around the world right now.

The James Bond producers feel the virius will be more contained later this year so more people have a chance to watch their movie.

At this stage James Bond is the only major movie right now to be delayed. Disney has not mentioned delays for movies such as Mulan or Black Widow at the moment.

Several other public events had to be canceled thanks to the outbreak of the new virus. Let's hope the virus doesn't stay for very long as it has been making life very hard for many people all year!

